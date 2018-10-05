2018 Korea Day Celebration at UWM

Korean American Faculty and Staff Association at UWM and Korean American Association of Milwaukee are hosting the 2018 KOREA DAY (한국의 날) Celebration.

Friday, October 5, 2018, 4:30-9:30pm

UWM Helen Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53211

•4:30 - 6pm: Cultural Events (Free) (Bader Concert Hall)

Korean Program/ K-Pop/ Korean Drum Performance/ Taekwondo demonstration

•6pm Taste of Korean Food (Free) (ZEL 280)

•7:30pm: Concert (Ticketed event)* (Bader Concert Hall)

Inmo Yang (양인모), First Prize Winner of 2015 Paganini Competition, will perform Paganini Violin Concerto No.1 with UWM Symphony Orchestra. The concert will also include music by Smetana, Khachaturian and Borodin as well as Korean Lyric Songs by soprano You-Seong Kim (김유성) under the direction of Dr. Jun Kim (김준용).

*Admission: General - $14

Seniors (with ID)/ UWM Faculty & Staff - $10

Students (with ID)- $2

Music majors- Free

- For Tickets: http://uwm.edu/arts/box-office (414)-229-4308