2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition

April 21, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

All MIAD Galleries

APRIL 20 – MAY 12, 2018

RECEPTIONS: APRIL 18 (PREVIEW) & APRIL 20 (SPRING GALLERY NIGHT)

MIAD's annual senior exhibition, Wisconsin's largest exhibition of its kind, features more than 100 artists and designers representing all of MIAD's Bachelor of Fine Arts majors and minors.

MIAD’s galleries are open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the galleries is free.