2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition
April 21, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
All MIAD Galleries
ALL MIAD GALLERIES
APRIL 20 – MAY 12, 2018
RECEPTIONS: APRIL 18 (PREVIEW) & APRIL 20 (SPRING GALLERY NIGHT)
MIAD's annual senior exhibition, Wisconsin's largest exhibition of its kind, features more than 100 artists and designers representing all of MIAD's Bachelor of Fine Arts majors and minors.
MIAD’s galleries are open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the galleries is free.
Info
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Visual Arts