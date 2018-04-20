2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition

Google Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition

April 21, 2018  10:00 am - 5:00 pm

All MIAD Galleries

ALL MIAD GALLERIES

APRIL 20 – MAY 12, 2018

RECEPTIONS: APRIL 18 (PREVIEW) & APRIL 20 (SPRING GALLERY NIGHT)

MIAD's annual senior exhibition, Wisconsin's largest exhibition of its kind, features more than 100 artists and designers representing all of MIAD's Bachelor of Fine Arts majors and minors.

MIAD’s galleries are open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the galleries is free.

Info
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Visual Arts
Google Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-20 00:00:00 Google Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-21 00:00:00 Google Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-23 00:00:00 Google Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-24 00:00:00 Google Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 MIAD Senior Exhibition - 2018-04-25 00:00:00