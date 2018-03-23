2018 Midwest Aikdio (Japanese Martial Art) Bridge Seminar

A unique opportunity is coming to the Milwaukee area March 23-25! The Japanese martial art of Aikido (Eye-Key-Dough) is performed by blending with the motion of an attacker and redirecting the force of the attack rather than challenging it head-on. Entering and turning movements are used as techniques are completed with different combinations of throws, pins and joint locks. Milwaukee Shobukan Aikido Dojo (9450 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI 53224) , in partnership with Abiding Spirit Aikikai of Illinois, is pleased to host the 2018 Midwest Aikido Bridge Seminar. The focus of a bridge seminar is to unite differing styles and practitioners of Aikido in the spirit of friendship and learning. Instructors from Colorado, Wisconsin, and Illinois will share their knowledge and technique.

The instructor lineup for this year includes:

Hiroshi Ikeda Shihan is the founder and chief instructor of Boulder Aikikai, Inc. He has spent the last 40 years travelling extensively throughout the United States and the world promoting Aikido's philosophy of nonviolence, peace, and self-development through constant training.

John Burn Sensei joins us from England, where he has trained martial arts since the age of seven. He is the head instructor Chishin Dojo in Coventry.

Lisa Tomoleoni Sensei is Director of the Aikido Shimbokukai, an organization officially recognized by the Aikikai Foundation and Aikido World Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Tomoleoni Sensei is a co-author of the book "Along the Way", a collection of writings about training.

John Boland Sensei began his formal study of martial arts in 1967 and Aikido in 1977.He is currently the director of the La Crosse Aikido Society in La Crosse, WI.

Mike Ellefson Sensei is owner and Chief Instructor of Midwest Center for Movement (MCFM) in Hudson Wisconsin. MCFM has affiliate schools throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. Mike is also a Defensive Tactics Instructor for Federal and Local Law Enforcement.

Hawk Durham Sensei has trained Aikido since 1986. He manages and teaches at the Evanston Aikido Center in Evanston, IL.

Nicole Di Bernardo Sensei is Chief Instructor of Milwaukee Shobukan. With a Master’s degree in Education, Di Bernardo Sensei brings her experience and creativity when teaching Aikido to children and adults.

Practitioners of all arts and experience levels, as well as non-practitioners are welcome to observe and/or participate. More information can be found at http://www.midwestbridge.info.