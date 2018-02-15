2018 Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show Scheduled

The 56th annual Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show will be held Thurs., Feb. 15 – Sun., Feb. 18, 2018, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.

With a theme of “Remodeling Done Right,” the Show will provide attendees with an opportunity to meet with more than 250 Milwaukee NARI member exhibitors. Association contractors will display the latest home improvement and remodeling products and services, including design/build, kitchens, decks, cabinets, windows, wall covering, bathrooms, lighting, landscaping, roofing, painting, fireplaces, siding, and more.

Show hours on Thurs., Feb. 15 are noon – 8:00 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 16, and Sat., Feb. 17; and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sun., Feb. 18. Admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets for seniors 60 and older are $8, while children 17 and younger and active and retired military personnel with military identification are admitted at no charge. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.milwaukeenari.org and at the Milwaukee NARI office, 11815 W. Dearbourn Avenue in Wauwatosa, Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the Home Improvement Show, or to receive a free copy of the annual membership directory along with the booklet, Milwaukee NARI's Remodeling Guide, visit www.milwaukeenari.org or call Milwaukee NARI at 414-771-4071.