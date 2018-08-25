2018 Swannies Party Scramble: Milwaukee, WI
MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
-This event is hosted by Swannie's golf apparel co.
-Before the event: form your team and register at https://swannies.co/pages/2018-swannies-party-scramble-series
-The adventure begins with a "warm-up" at MobCraft Beer's Brewery & Taproom in Walker's Point at 1PM.
-At 2PM you will load up on the party bus with your clubs and head out to the Deer Haven Golf Club in New Berlin, WI.
-On the golf course: 9-Hole Scramble with 3 party games (cornhole, beersbee, kubb)
-Winners get praise and glory from their friends and a Swannie's champion's tee.
-Head back to the brewery for more delicious craft beer!