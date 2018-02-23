2018 Three Minute Thesis Competition

Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

What is the Three Minute Thesis?

One thesis. One presentation slide. Three minutes.

The Marquette University Graduate School is sponsoring its second annual Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) event, founded by the University of Queensland in Australia. This unique academic competition is open to all graduate students currently working on a dissertation or thesis and can effectively explain their research in three minutes to a panel of judges and a general audience.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

414-288-7137
