2018 Walk for Children

Green Bay Packers Defensive End, Mike Daniels, will lead Next Door's 29th annual Walk for Children on Saturday, May 19th. Registration opens at 9 am and the Walk kicks off at 10 am. Following the Walk, there will be stage entertainment featuring Daniels plus lots of family-friendly festivities to enjoy. The festivities include: MPM and Kohl's on the Move outreach program run by educators from Milwaukee Public Museum, Discovery World's Kohl's Design It! Lab, Betty Brinn Children's Museum, Harley-Davidson "Trike Track," free books for children from Next Door's Books for Kids Mobile Library, Bango and the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Milwaukee Admirals mascot, Roscoe, and a sandwich lunch. The Presenting Sponsor of this year's Walk for Children is the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. The proceeds from the Walk for Children benefit Next Door's critical early childhood education programs for Milwaukee children living in poverty. To learn more about Next Door, visit www.nextdoormke.org.