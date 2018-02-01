2018 Winterdances: Transit
Kenilworth Square East 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Jan Serr Studio (6th Fl), Kenilworth Square East
Winterdances celebrates community engagement, social justice, and the virtues of bodies resurfacing/ reshaping the space through the whimsical usage of technology. New creative explorations presented by UWM Dance faculty Daniel Burkholder, Simone Ferro, Maria Gillespie, and featuring hip-hop fusion artist & 2014 Rockefeller Fellow, D. Sabela Grimes.
Described by the Los Angeles Times as “the Los Angeles dance world’s best-kept secret” and as “one of a mere handful of artists who make up the vanguard of hip-hop fusion,” Grimes is considered one of the most imaginative and innovative artists in his field.
Performances run Thursday-Sunday, 7:30pm
General – $20 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $15 Students and under 18 – $10 Majors – Free