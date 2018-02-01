2018 Winterdances: Transit

Jan Serr Studio (6th Fl), Kenilworth Square East

Winterdances celebrates community engagement, social justice, and the virtues of bodies resurfacing/ reshaping the space through the whimsical usage of technology. New creative explorations presented by UWM Dance faculty Daniel Burkholder, Simone Ferro, Maria Gillespie, and featuring hip-hop fusion artist & 2014 Rockefeller Fellow, D. Sabela Grimes.

Described by the Los Angeles Times as “the Los Angeles dance world’s best-kept secret” and as “one of a mere handful of artists who make up the vanguard of hip-hop fusion,” Grimes is considered one of the most imaginative and innovative artists in his field.

Performances run Thursday-Sunday, 7:30pm

General – $20 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $15 Students and under 18 – $10 Majors – Free