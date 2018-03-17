2018 Wisconsin Artists Biennial
Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
Every two years the Museum of Wisconsin Art is privileged to showcase the most compelling, engaging, inventive, and unique art from a state rich in creative capital.
The 2018 Wisconsin Artists Biennial features 53 works by 46 artists hailing from throughout the state, representing a wide spectrum of media and creative perspectives. From Rina Yoon’s non-traditional printmaking to Shane Walsh’s deconstructed abstraction to Michael Velliquette’s intricate and playfully obsessive cut paper reliefs, the exhibition is a reliable core sample of today’s eclectic world of cultural production.