Every two years the Museum of Wisconsin Art is privileged to showcase the most compelling, engaging, inventive, and unique art from a state rich in creative capital.

The 2018 Wisconsin Artists Biennial features 53 works by 46 artists hailing from throughout the state, representing a wide spectrum of media and creative perspectives. From Rina Yoon’s non-traditional printmaking to Shane Walsh’s deconstructed abstraction to Michael Velliquette’s intricate and playfully obsessive cut paper reliefs, the exhibition is a reliable core sample of today’s eclectic world of cultural production.