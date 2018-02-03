2018 Wisconsin Artists Biennial
Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
Feb. 3 through April 8.
The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) and Wisconsin Visual Artists (WVA) are pleased to announce the selected artists for the 2018 Wisconsin Artists Biennial. A record number of artists applied for this prestigious biennial exhibition. 386 artists submitted 1,066 works for consideration by jurors Katherine Chang Liu, Graeme Reid, and Scott Zieher. A total of 53 works by 43 artists were selected. The exhibition opens with a party at MOWA on Saturday, February 3, 2018, from 2-5 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. to name the top artists, award $10,000 in cash prizes, and to announce the artist who will receive a solo exhibition in 2019 at MOWA. The 2018 Wisconsin Artists Biennial is on view February 3 to April 8, 2018.
