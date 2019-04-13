2019 Family History Genealogy Conference

The 2019 Milwaukee County Genealogical Society conference includes multiple workshop sessions, exhibitor and vendor booths, lunch, and auction and raffle. Learn more about your own and your family's history. Collaborate with like-minded individuals. Brand new to genealogy? This is the perfect opportunity to get your feet wet. Advanced genealogist? As the world of genealogy keeps changing, there's always something new to learn. It's not too late to sign up -- are welcome to attend.