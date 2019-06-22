2019 Footlights People's Choice Awards

Come celebrate another amazing season of the performing arts with us! Now in its third year, the Footlights People's Choice Awards is a mix of award recognition and live performances.

Hosted by local comedian and producer Matt Kemple, the evening will recognize both professional and non-professional artists and companies.

The big night will kick off with a Red Carpet Photo Hour and VIP Pre-Party, featuring entertainment by Broadway veterans Andrew Varela and Susan Varela plus hors d’oeuvres from Skyline Catering.

Following the ceremony, we will be hosting our largest after party yet taking over the entire Wilson Center. Classy Girl Cupcakes, Thunder Bay Grille, Moe's Southwest Grille and FREE WINE from Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant will be offered in the Kuttemperoor Grand Hall, with entertainment outside in the beautiful Burke Colonnade.

Special thanks to our sponsors Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts and Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Brookfield!

LOOKING FOR A DEAL ON ARTIST TICKETS? Contact Ryan Albrechtson at ralbrechtson@footlights.com!