2019 International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show, London

The International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show (IBWSS) London is one of the largest European trade show to connect buyers to producers who offer private label wine, spirits, bulk wine, bulk spirits and contract manufacturing solutions.

Focussed to access & encourage sustainable growth and profitability, this show is designed specifically for the key players across multiple groceries, convenience, wholesaler, on-trade sectors as well as producers, wineries, distilleries and service providers across the private label and branded wine & spirit sectors.

If you are involved in the making, sourcing, buying, shipping, bottling, selling or marketing of bulk wine and spirits, this is a perfect business opportunity for you!

WHO CAN REGISTER AS EXHIBITOR in IBWSS 2019?

Wineries, breweries, distilleries looking to grow private label, bulk, and contract bottling business in Europe.

Basically, IBWSS exhibitors represent a diverse lot: wineries looking to meet their demand, importers looking to diversify their portfolio, retailers thinking about creating their own private labels, and brokers who are looking to meet new growers and producers. There are plenty of opportunities to get in front of all of them at IBWSS London and make your mark on the rapidly-growing UK bulk wine market.

Event Cost: £600 - £3,000

WHO CAN REGISTER AS VISITOR / BUYER?

Wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors, retailers, national and regional chains, negociants, brokerage firms who are looking for bulk wine, bulk spirits, private label brands or contract bottling.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT 2019 INTERNATIONAL BULK WINE & SPIRITS SHOW

The bulk wine market is now an incredibly important part of the overall UK wine market, and having a chance for participants to interact with new bulk wine suppliers and manufacturers during the two-day business conference is a key reason why IBWSS London 2018 was such a success. For exhibitors, one key reason to register for the IBWSS London 2019 event is to get access to top industry participants looking to expand or diversify their private label and bulk wine programs. These are just some of the themes that will be covered during the business conference component of IBWSS London 2019:

1. How to build a private label strategy

2. How to create a profitable private label brand

3. How to spot new bulk wine market opportunities on a global basis

4. How to attract the attention of retail buyers

5. How to optimize your bulk and private label business model for profitability

Participants that you will be meeting on the showroom floor are looking for ways to optimize an already-existing business model, as well as how to create a new business model and strategy from scratch. They are searching for answers on how to maintain the quality of their bulk supply program and how to deal with regulatory issues when they arise. You can be the solution to all of these problems, and more.