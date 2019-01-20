2019 Lunar Eclipse

Witness a Total Lunar Eclipse on the evening of Sunday, January 20, 2019, at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium. Telescopes and binoculars will be available in the Physics building courtyard for visitors to view this incredible phenomenon of the moon passing behind Earth’s shadow. Telescopes and binoculars will be available starting at 10 p.m. with the full eclipse occurring at 11:12pm. Warm up with hot chocolate, available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will move indoors for a free planetarium show.