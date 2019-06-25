2019 Marquette Athletics Backyard BBQ
Ray and Kay Eckstein Common - Marquette 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Marquette Athletics Backyard BBQ 2019
Join Marquette Athletics at this annual summer celebration. Enjoy delicious food, children's games and interactive activities hosted by the student-athletes and coaches from each of the varsity teams.
Register by June 17 to be entered into a drawing for an exclusive Marquette Summer Gear Prize Package!
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(program begins at 7 p.m.)
Marquette Campus
$20 per person/children 12 and under are FREE
Price will increase to $25 per person after Monday, June 17
Please note that a portion of the registration fee is considered a non-refundable, tax-deductible gift to Marquette's Ignatian Promise Scholarship Initiative.
Register by Monday, June 17 at GoMarquette.com/BBQ or to University Special Events at 414.288.7431 or universityspecialevents@marquette.edu.
Event will take place rain or shine
For questions or special needs contact University Special Events at 414.288.7431.