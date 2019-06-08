20th Anniversary of BAY STREET TATTOO CO.

Opened in June of 1999. Thank you to Milwaukee for 20 great years! BAY STREET TATTOO CO. (322 E Bay Street, Milwaukee) will be holding a joint tattoo themed fund raising and 20th Anniversary event to raise money for the MKE LGBT Community Center. To thank Milwaukee for 20 amazing years in the community, we are offering tattoo specials, raffles, give-aways and more on Saturday June 8th starting at noon!