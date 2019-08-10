The 20th Annual Hank Aaron State Trail 5k Run/Walk route takes you through beautiful Three Bridges Park crossing the Menomonee River, through restored prairie and provides a dramatic view of Miller Park in the home stretch. This family friendly route is steeped in history and located along Milwaukee's former rail and industrial corridor. The transformation of this area over the past 20 years is worth visiting over and over again. Come out to support the Hank Aaron State Trail and enjoy the beautiful route. Stick around to enjoy the live band, food, silent auction, and prizes galore! Arguably, one of Milwaukee's best events all summer long! Strollers allowed.