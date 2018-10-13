21st Annual Bidders and Litters Auction
Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Don't miss out on the 21st Annual Bidders & Litters Auction. Do your holiday shopping or find some treasures of your own!! Items include collectibles, jewelry, household items, Packers merchandise and more! We will be partnering with the Hunger Task Force again. A non-perishable item will get you a $1 discount
Date: Saturday, October 13th
Doors open: 2:00 p.m.
Bidding starts: 3:00 p.m.
Were: Knights of Columbus
1800 S. 92nd St.
West Allis, WI
Admission: $3
Bring a Friend: 2 for $5
$1 when you bring a non-perishable item
*Only one discount please
This year Dr. Beatty from My Pet's Vet will be on-hand from 2-3 pm for "Ask the Vet." He would love to answer your pet related questions. A donation to Happy Endings is requested.
For more information call (414) 744-3287 (vm) or e-mail: info@HappyEndings.us