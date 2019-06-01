$25 Microchip Clinic
Racine Festival Hall 5 Fifth Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403
FREE Microchip Registration included
June 1st & 2nd, 2019 9am-3pm
Festival Hall 5 - 5th, Racine, WI
Walk in only (no appointment required)
Dogs & cats are welcome to the Microchip clinic held at the Cat Show
Note: only cats entered in the show are allowed in the cat show hall
MINI Microchip-Smaller than regular sized microchip with smaller sized needle
Show Manager: Jeremy Basterash windykittycatclub@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2232384033641047/
