$25 Microchip Clinic

FREE Microchip Registration included

June 1st & 2nd, 2019 9am-3pm

Festival Hall 5 - 5th, Racine, WI

Walk in only (no appointment required)

Dogs & cats are welcome to the Microchip clinic held at the Cat Show

Note: only cats entered in the show are allowed in the cat show hall

MINI Microchip-Smaller than regular sized microchip with smaller sized needle

Show Manager: Jeremy Basterash windykittycatclub@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2232384033641047/