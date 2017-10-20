25th annual Dia de los Muertos exhibition

Opening reception:

Friday, October 20

5:00–9:00 pm

Join us for the opening reception of this year's Dia de los Muertos exhibition. The exhibition features ofrendas (altars) and artwork created by local families, artists, and community organizations.

The reception will be festive, with food and beverages, DJ sets by Scratch Sessions South youth DJs (led by DJ Loop and DJ Bizzon), and a dance performance by Instituto Cultural de Danza// Cultural Institute of Dance.

In addition to the ofrendas and artwork, this year we also present Dia de Muertos en Mexico, a photo series of 33 images by Mexican artists presenting a wide array of traditions and customs across Mexico. The series is provided by and in partnership with Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee and National Council for Culture and Arts of Mexico.