Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Produced by All In Productions at Next Act Theatre performance space, 255 S Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Performances: May 16-25, 2019

Performance Times:

May 16th, 17th, 18th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, & 25th @ 7:30PM

May 19th @ 2:00PM

Ticket Prices: $15 - senior/student/artist/veteran $25 - general admission

SPECIAL TICKET PRICES

May 16th - PWYC Performance

May 19th - $10 senior tickets

May 22nd - $10 student tickets

Call 414-278-0765 for tickets or more information.