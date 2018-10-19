26th Annual Día de los Muertos Exhibition
Walker's Point Center for the Arts 839 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Opening reception will be held on Friday, October 19th
5pm-9pm
Aztec Dancers will perform at 6:30pm
Light refreshments will be served.
WPCA is proud to host the longest running celebration of Dia de los Muertos in Milwaukee—a celebration of life, rich indigenous traditions, and of Mexican culture.
The celebration will include altares (altars/offerings) created by community groups and members in addition to sculpture and 2-D work. This exhibition celebrates life and death while exploring ancestral connections, and living expressions of culture and traditions.