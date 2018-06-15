Celebrate the summer solstice at The 29th Annual Energy Fair, June 15-17, 2018! The Energy Fair brings over 13,000 attendees together to learn about clean energy and sustainability, connect with others, and take action towards a sustainable future. Enjoy over 200 workshops, over 200 exhibitors, inspirational keynote speakers, live music, camping, family fun, great food, and more. Organized by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, The Energy Fair is the longest-running event of its kind in the nation. Come to learn and connect with others, then stay for the fun! Tickets and event information at: http://TheEnergyFair.org.