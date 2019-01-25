2CELLOS w/Jon McLaughlin

An international sensation since 2011’s rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” reached video viral fame on YouTube, Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, together known as 2CELLOS, have since created a name for themselves with their electric and dynamic playing style. Having amassed over 1 billion streams globally and 750 million YouTube video views in the years since, 2CELLOS have taken the cello to unimagined heights as their signature style breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, from classical and film music to pop and rock.