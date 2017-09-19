2nd Annual Band Together w/Adi Armour, Cache, Kymaera, Tigernite & Boys and Girls Clubs' Davis Club Dance Team

Event time: 6:30-midnight

Can the power of music connect people from different Milwaukee neighborhoods?

That’s the idea behind the second annual “Band Together,” a live music event with a diverse lineup to be held at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s studios in Walker’s Point, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave., Milwaukee, from 6:30 p.m. – midnight Sept. 30.

The event will feature some of Milwaukee’s top bands performing music from a variety of genres – from R&B to Latin, rock to jazz. Artists include Adi Armour, Cache, Kymaera, and Tigernite.

Tickets are $10 and are available here : https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1559065?utm_medium=bks

The evening will start with drinks and complimentary, diverse ethnic food on our rooftop, then move to 88Nine’s performance space for live music and dancing.

Between bands, the Davis Club Dance Team – which recently finished second in a national hip-hop competition -- will entertain.

“Our mission is to help Milwaukee become more inclusive, to connect people to each other and to the city,” said Glenn Kleiman, Radio Milwaukee’s executive director. “Last year’s Band Together demonstrated that music can be a powerful, bonding experience. We’re excited to be doing this again.”

In a survey after last year’s Band Together, 97% of respondents said the event was an effective way to celebrate diversity.

“It felt like being on the forefront of something big,” said one attendee.

“It helped me see how much we all really do want to be connected and together,” said another.

Band Together is a production of Radio Milwaukee’s Cultural Commons initiative, in cooperation with P3 Development Group.

Cultural Commons is funded by the Heil Family Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board, Nast Family Foundation, Argosy Foundation and Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

· What: "Band Together"

· When: 6:30 p.m. – midnight Saturday, Sept. 30

· Where: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee studios, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave., Milwaukee

· Who: Adi Armour, Cache, Kymaera , and Tigernite ; Boys and Girls Clubs’ Davis Club Dance Team

