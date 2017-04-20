Event time: 10am-3pm

2nd Annual Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions to open at Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services

One Day Oneida Art Show, on May 13, 2017, features a variety of contemporary and traditional Oneida art work

Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services (SEOTS) is presenting their second annual Art Show from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM, on Saturday, May 13, 2017. The Exhibition will be held at SEOTS, located at 5233 West Morgan Avenue, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This show will feature the work of Oneida artists who work in a variety of media, including painting, Iroquois raised beadwork, loom beadwork, contemporary basketry, photography, metal design, sculpture, and scratch boards. Located in the SEOTS Community Room, the exhibit celebrates Oneida artists. There will be a People’s Choice Awards Presentation at 2:30 pm. As a result of funding by the Wisconsin Arts Board, a coffee table book featuring the artists in the show will be developed in conjunction with the event. This is a one day show, on Saturday, May 13, 2017, which will be open to the public, from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Artists featured in the exhibit include:

· Kelli Cornelius - Photography

· Debra Fabian – Anthropomorphic Chairs

· Scott Hill – Painting, Sculpture

· Karen Ann Hoffman – Iroquois Raised Beadwork

· Heston Geronimo Hurley – Metal Design

· James Kelly – Iroquois Raised Beadwork

· GG Niedziejko – Loom Beadwork, Jewelry, Rosaries

· Stefanie Sikorowski – Iroquois Raised Beadwork

· Patti Stueber – Scratch Boards, Acrylic Painting

· Kathy Thomas – Contemporary Baskets

· Sandra Wescott-Gauthier – Iroquois Raised Beadwork