2nd Annual Pre Mother's Day Brunch for Rare Chromosome Disorders

Join us, as we continue on our journey to raise awareness for rare chromosome disorders, by attending this fabulous afternoon brunch complete with all your favorite breakfast favorites. Relax and enjoy drinks on arrival, live music, and win some amazing prizes.

Cost is $25 per person and includes: brunch, drinks on arrival, gift bag, and a chance to win over $2000 in prizes! We will have a guest speaker from the Genetics Center of Children's Hospital to answer all of your questions related to rare chromosome disorders.

For more information and to purchase your tickets now, please call I Care 4 Rare Foundation, Inc. at 414.522.9446 or www.icare4rare.org