3 Day HUGE Rummage Sale June 13, 14, and 15
American Legion Post #434 (Oak Creek) 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter's annual 3-day rummage sale is coming in June!!!
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 13, 14, and 15.
Location: Oak Creek American Legion, 9327 South Shepard Ave. in Oak Creek. The rummage sale is inside and air conditioned!
Times and dates: Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 14, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We have everything from A to Z on sale: electronics, furniture, collectibles, glassware, music, bedding, housewares, home décor, some tools, children’s items, frames, variety of holiday stuff, and pet items. No clothing items. Rain or shine!
Visit http://secondhandpurrs.org/