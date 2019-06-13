3 Day HUGE Rummage Sale June 13, 14, and 15

American Legion Post #434 (Oak Creek) 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter's annual 3-day rummage sale is coming in June!!!

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 13, 14, and 15.

Location: Oak Creek American Legion, 9327 South Shepard Ave. in Oak Creek. The rummage sale is inside and air conditioned!

Times and dates: Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 14, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We have everything from A to Z on sale: electronics, furniture, collectibles, glassware, music, bedding, housewares, home décor, some tools, children’s items, frames, variety of holiday stuff, and pet items. No clothing items. Rain or shine!

Visit http://secondhandpurrs.org/

