31st Annual Earth Poets and Musicians will perform at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7:30. A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.

2018 marks the 31st consecutive year the Earth Poets & Musicians have performed in Milwaukee! Celebrate Earth Day weekend by hearing this inspired group of artists read poems and play music to honor the continuation of life on our planet. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com.