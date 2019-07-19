The 32nd Annual Wheels & Heels Run, Walk and Roll will be held on Friday evening July 19th at Veterans Park, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53202. This event is sponsored by the National Spinal Cord Injury Association-Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter benefit to support paralysis research. Please join in the fun to raise funds to help people who have paralysis through injury or illness return to a life of dignity and independence in a community that is all inclusive. Bringing Individuals and Organizations with Disabilities together to Party and socialize while helping a great cause.