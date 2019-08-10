33rd Annual Luxembourg Fest

Join the Village of Belgium in celebrating its Luxembourgish heritage! We welcome all to join us for our parade, helicopter rides, the World’s Largest Treipen-eating Contest, a fantastic Kids Zone with crafts, entertainers, bounce houses and an inflatable rock wall; Ansay International’s Luxembourg Tasting Experience, a car show, arts and crafts fair, and live music throughout the fest, including Luxembourg’s Greg Lamy Trio, Detour, and the LoveMonkeys! Sunday features a polka mass with music by the Goodtime Dutchmen and pageantry, with the traditional Luxembourg mustreipen and American food items. Sunday is open until 10am til 1pm only.