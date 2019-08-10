33rd Annual Luxembourg Fest
Belgium Village Parc 619 Parc Street, Belgium Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53004
Join the Village of Belgium in celebrating its Luxembourgish heritage! We welcome all to join us for our parade, helicopter rides, the World’s Largest Treipen-eating Contest, a fantastic Kids Zone with crafts, entertainers, bounce houses and an inflatable rock wall; Ansay International’s Luxembourg Tasting Experience, a car show, arts and crafts fair, and live music throughout the fest, including Luxembourg’s Greg Lamy Trio, Detour, and the LoveMonkeys! Sunday features a polka mass with music by the Goodtime Dutchmen and pageantry, with the traditional Luxembourg mustreipen and American food items. Sunday is open until 10am til 1pm only.