35 Days of DON'T

Honor International Women's Day by celebrating women doing as they damn well please.



Enjoy a photography show inspired by a ridiculous list of fashion DON'Ts for women, created by the men of Reddit. More than five hundred women nationwide have responded by photographing themselves wearing each DON'T.



In a culture that promotes the tailoring of women to please men, this project resonates deeply with many women who feel they are constantly struggling to define their own representations of beauty amidst a barrage of tips for how to be more appealing to men.



