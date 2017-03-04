35 Days of DON'T

Honor International Women's Day by celebrating women doing as they damn well please.
Enjoy a photography show inspired by a ridiculous list of fashion DON'Ts for women, created by the men of Reddit. More than five hundred women nationwide have responded by photographing themselves wearing each DON'T.
In a culture that promotes the tailoring of women to please men, this project resonates deeply with many women who feel they are constantly struggling to define their own representations of beauty amidst a barrage of tips for how to be more appealing to men.
Makeup artist Cait Ciaccio will be onsite providing makeup looks from the DON'T list to attendees.
Milwaukee photographer Flow Johnson will take portraits at the show. You are enthusiastically encouraged to arrive decked out in your favorite fashion DON'Ts.
Artwork by Smokey Road Press, Victoria Marie Bee, Maudlyn Claire, Kat Klaus, and others will be available for sale. 7pm: Doors
8pm: Poetry performace by Milwaukee poets, featuring Freesia Mckee
10pm: Burlesque performance by Zara Estelle & Lavish Jules
Photography and art sales will benefit the IWW General Defense Committee.
UWM Students will also host a supply and donation drive for menstruation necessities, donated to homeless and incarcerated people. More About the Project:
Inspired by a list of 35 Fashion DON'Ts for Women compiled by the men of Reddit, more than four hundred women nationwide have come together for a collaborative project celebrating their bodily autonomy. About the IWW General Defense Committee:
The GDC is building a direct working class response to deportations, police, and hate crimes.
Money raised will be used for direct legal aid to protest movements and class struggle. With the rise of the white supremacist far right, the entryist "alt-right", and the election of Trump, our mission is to unify and protect working class gains.
Please like our Facebook page to stay posted as this project unfolds and evolves: https://www.facebook.com/35-Days-of-DONT-1747737915252349/
The show will remain at Groovy Dog Gallery, 2401 N. Weil St.,
through March.