3rd Street Craft Beer and Cheese Festival w/live music

For immediate release – 9/13/18

Old World 3rd Street to have first street festival in 10 years!

MKE Brewing Co. and Old World Third street have teamed up to create the Barley and Whey Craft Beer and Cheese festival. The festival will be held September 21st through September 23rd and features local bands, DJs festival food, local cheeses and local beers from MKE Brewing Co.

Barley and Whey Craft Beer and Cheese Festival is presented by MKW Brewery and runs for 3 days. It will be held on the corner of Old World Third Street and Highland Avenue. In addition to the craft beer and 100’s of cheeses, the event features fun party music from Rebel Grace, Joe Wray, Throwback Stereo and multiple local DJs.

To cap the weekend off Wisconsin style, the festival will broadcast the Packers (noon start time) on a large projection screen with sound and a DJ playing music during commercial breaks live inside the stage tent.

Friday from 4p-6pm MKE Brewing is hosting a free beer tasting of their Grand Madam Brandy Barrel Aged Barley Wine. ‘MKE Brewing is very excited to be a part of a new tradition of a neighborhood festival on Old World Third Street’, said Mike Christianson, VP of Sales at MKE Brewing. “With the new Fiserv Forum, our 9th Street Brewery and the major improvements in the neighborhood we feel this is a great community event to get involved with.”

Ken McNulty of Wisconsin Cheese Mart and Bobby Wiltgen of Cantina Milwaukee, Who’s on Third and Oak Barrel, and all businesses on the street see this event as an open invitation to the community and a ‘kick-off’ to the hospitality season. Cheese Mart will be holding educational sessions and featuring hundreds of cheeses during the event.

Wiltgen says “This is a true opportunity to showcase the 3rd Street businesses, our service and culture of Old World Third Street in conjunction with the new Fiserv Forum opening.”

For more information or interviews please reach out to bobby@whosonthirdmke.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday

Noon-12:30 – Cheese Cutting Demonstration

12:30-2:30 – Live Local Band Dropbear Collective

2:30-3:00 – Live Cheese Sculpting Competition

3:00 – 4:00 – Live Local Musician Joe Wray

4:00 – 6:00 – FREE Tapping MKE Brewing Co. Grand Madame Brandy Barrel Aged Barley Wine

6-8pm – Headlining Local Band Rebel Grace (https://rebelgrace.net/the-band)

8-11pm – Headlining Local DJ – DJ Scott Sloan

Saturday

All Day – Beer and Cheese Pairings

Noon-12:30 – Cheese Cutting Demo

12:30-3:00 – Live Local Bands

3:00-6:00 – Local DJ – Tista

6:00-8:00 – Headlining Local Band Throwback Stereo (https://www.throwbackstereo.com/)

8:00-11:00 – Headlining Local DJ Marcus Angel

Sunday

Noon-3pm – Packer game outside under the big tent

Afterparty – Headlining Local DJs