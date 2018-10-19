4 Guyz in Dinner Jackets

Experience the sounds and sights of the Golden Age of entertainment as stirring vocal harmony, comedy and captivating choreography combine to produce “Now in Technicolor.” A Schauer favorite, the Guyz are back with their newest production celebrating the transforming era of music that was delivered to American living rooms through the iconic and enthralling invention - the television set! Take a tour through boomer life as this fabulous foursome charm audiences with delightful snapshots of the most vibrant period in entertainment history.

FourGuyz.com

Performances: Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 7:30PM

Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at 2:00PM