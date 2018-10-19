4 Guyz in Dinner Jackets
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Experience the sounds and sights of the Golden Age of entertainment as stirring vocal harmony, comedy and captivating choreography combine to produce “Now in Technicolor.” A Schauer favorite, the Guyz are back with their newest production celebrating the transforming era of music that was delivered to American living rooms through the iconic and enthralling invention - the television set! Take a tour through boomer life as this fabulous foursome charm audiences with delightful snapshots of the most vibrant period in entertainment history.
FourGuyz.com
Performances: Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 7:30PM
Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at 2:00PM