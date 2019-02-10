4 O'Clocks Concert Features Vintage Mix

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH PRESENTS VINTAGE MIX IN CONCERT

WAUWATOSA, WI (January 30, 2019) – Vintage Mix will perform Sunday, February 10, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Wauwatosa. The concert, an offering in the church's 4 O'Clocks Concert Series, will begin at 4 PM. A reception featuring refreshments will follow. The public is invited to attend at no charge.

Vintage Mix is a mixed quartet of 17-year-old quadruplets Ian, Kelsey, Anika, and Julia Shoppach from Waukesha. The group performs a cappella-style music. The program, “Bridging Generations Through Harmony -- One Chord at a Time,” will include standards, show tunes, jazz/barbershop selections, patriotic favorites, hymns and spirituals.

Over the past three years they have performed at International Barbershop Conventions held in Pittsburgh, Nashville, Reno, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Costa Mesa, and Orlando. They have also performed on the USS Milwaukee, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and TV appearances locally and nationally. They regularly sing for Stars and Stripes Honor Flights out of Milwaukee and are the current 2nd place World Mixed Quartet Champions.rst Congregational Church of Wauwatosa

First Congregational Church is located at 1511 Church Street in Wauwatosa. For more information go to www.firstchurchtosa.org or call 414.258.7375 Monday through Thursday during regular business hours.

