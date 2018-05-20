4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series presents Chant Claire Chamber Choir “The Four Loves.”

First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, May 20 with “The Four Loves” by Chant Claire Chamber Choir. Founding Director Benjamin Bedroske and this Milwaukee-based group present music reflecting on the four Greek words for 'Love'; Storge, Philia, Eros, and Agape. Included are works by Stephen Paulus, William Billings, Dan Forrest, Josquin de Prez, John Ireland, and Paul Mealor. The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in the Nave of First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa. There is no admission fee for the concert, but donations are gladly accepted.

