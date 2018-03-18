4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series presents Stas Venglevski "Just Stas!"
First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church Street, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, March 18 with “Just Stas!” by accordionist Stanislav Venglevski. Back by popular demand, this accordion virtuoso will wow you with his furious fingers! Toccata and Fugue in D minor by J.S.Bach, “Lara’s Theme” from Dr. Zhivago, polkas, waltzes and more. The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in a cabaret setting in the Social Hall of First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa. There is no admission fee for the concert, but donations are gladly accepted.