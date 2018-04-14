414 Day at The Miller Brewery Tour

What is that one day each year that truly says “Milwaukee?” You guessed it! April 14th… 414 Day. We want to show our Milwaukee pride and celebrate with you by raising a glass. Join us for a tour of our hometown brewery or just come for a beer as you head to your next Milwaukee adventure. Hey - go nuts and do both... we won’t stop you! While you are here be sure to check out our brewery shop to find the perfect Milwaukee beer memento. And before you leave, we have a little “Miller” something for you to say thanks just for stopping by.

No 414 Day would be the same without a little Miller in it. Experience Frederick Miller’s pride and joy with us on 414 Day. Oh yeah, there’s a tour too!

See you soon, and as always…

CHEERS!

Location:

Miller Brewery Tour

4251 W State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-931-BEER

Cost: Free

Start Date: Saturday, April 14, 2018 10:30 a.m.

End Date: Saturday, April 14, 2018 3:30 p.m.

Age Restriction: All ages welcome! Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to sample beer & to receive promotional items