414 Day with Milwaukee Makers Market

Come Celebrate 414 DAY (Milwaukee Day ) at Discovery World with the Milwaukee Makers Market,

FREE admission to your one stop shop for all your gifting needs!

Join us as we transform our promenade into a stunning and lively indoor market. Meet Milwaukee jewelry makers, artists, designers, and other skilled artisans. Shop one-of-a-kind, locally-made products including ceramics, women’s clothing, leather goods, candles, and more. Explore the market, have fun, meet amazing artists and artisans, shop, and support independent maker spirit in Milwaukee. Pick up a Gift Membership too!

The Market is FREE, but General Admission applies if visiting the entire museum.

Please note that Discovery World does not select the vendors for Milwaukee Makers Market. Vendor information can be found at www.milwaukeemakersmarket.com.

2019 MMM DATES & VENDOR INFO !

Milwaukee Makers Market 2019 Season

Event Timing: 10am - 4pm unless otherwise stated*

Sunday - April 14th ( 414 DAY ) – Discovery World

Sunday - May 19th – Ivy House MKE

*Friday - May 31st – BVGN – Colectivo Bay View - *5pm - 10pm

Sunday – June 16th ( Father’s Day ) – Discovery World

Sunday – July 21st – Discovery World

Sunday - August 18th – Discovery World

Sunday - September 15th – Discovery World

*Friday - September 27th – BVGN – Colectivo Bay View

*5pm - 10pm (*Tentative Date)

Sunday – October 20th – Ivy House MKE

Saturday November 30th (Shop Small Saturday) - Discovery World

Sunday – December 15th ( Holiday Pop Up Event ) –

Glass + Griddle Venue 42 ( MKE Brewing Co. )

Discovery World - 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ivy House MKE - 906 S Barclay St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Colectivo Bay View - 2301 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Glass & Griddle Venue 42 ( MKE Brewing Co. ) 1130 N 9th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

FOR UPDATES Follow Milwaukee Makers Market online on Facebook, Instagram, or

Subscribe below at www.MilwaukeeMakersMarket.com