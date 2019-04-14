414 Day with Milwaukee Makers Market
UWM Innovation Accelerator Building 1225 Discovery Parkway, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Come Celebrate 414 DAY (Milwaukee Day ) at Discovery World with the Milwaukee Makers Market,
FREE admission to your one stop shop for all your gifting needs!
Join us as we transform our promenade into a stunning and lively indoor market. Meet Milwaukee jewelry makers, artists, designers, and other skilled artisans. Shop one-of-a-kind, locally-made products including ceramics, women’s clothing, leather goods, candles, and more. Explore the market, have fun, meet amazing artists and artisans, shop, and support independent maker spirit in Milwaukee. Pick up a Gift Membership too!
The Market is FREE, but General Admission applies if visiting the entire museum.
Please note that Discovery World does not select the vendors for Milwaukee Makers Market. Vendor information can be found at www.milwaukeemakersmarket.com.
2019 MMM DATES & VENDOR INFO !
Milwaukee Makers Market 2019 Season
Event Timing: 10am - 4pm unless otherwise stated*
Sunday - April 14th ( 414 DAY ) – Discovery World
Sunday - May 19th – Ivy House MKE
*Friday - May 31st – BVGN – Colectivo Bay View - *5pm - 10pm
Sunday – June 16th ( Father’s Day ) – Discovery World
Sunday – July 21st – Discovery World
Sunday - August 18th – Discovery World
Sunday - September 15th – Discovery World
*Friday - September 27th – BVGN – Colectivo Bay View
*5pm - 10pm (*Tentative Date)
Sunday – October 20th – Ivy House MKE
Saturday November 30th (Shop Small Saturday) - Discovery World
Sunday – December 15th ( Holiday Pop Up Event ) –
Glass + Griddle Venue 42 ( MKE Brewing Co. )
Discovery World - 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ivy House MKE - 906 S Barclay St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Colectivo Bay View - 2301 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Glass & Griddle Venue 42 ( MKE Brewing Co. ) 1130 N 9th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233
