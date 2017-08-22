Event time: September 16 from 10 am - 6 pm (with the Gruber Law Office Main Stage open later that evening until 8:30 pm with live music) and Sunday, September 17 from 10 am - 5 pm

As the leaves begin to change and the fresh air turns brisk, the splendor of autumn is soon to be upon us! To kick-off this beautiful season, come and celebrate a sweet and savory weekend at the 45th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg! Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, the festival opens Saturday, September 16 from 10 am - 6 pm (with the Gruber Law Office Main Stage open later that evening until 8:30 pm with live music) and Sunday, September 17 from 10 am - 5 pm.

With the abundance of Wisconsin’s homegrown produce and artisan foods plus the award-winning wines of Cedar Creek Winery, this free, family-oriented arts and crafts event is an absolute must for all fest-goers!

The Festival Food Court located at the Community Center features grilled corn, BBQ, gyros, noodles, fried cheese, brats, burgers, grilled foods, seafood and many more delicious delights. Enjoy unique, tasty Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly’s Original Harvest Apple Brat and Cranberry Turkey Wraps available only at the Official Festival Food Booth.

Speaking of colors, new this year is the Color Blaze Fun Run, a fun 5K to benefit Wine & Harvest Festival and Cedarburg Parks & Recreation. The run will be held at 8am on Saturday, September 16, starting and finishing at Cedar Creek Park. The first 200 runners to register will receive a T-shirt, 1 color powder packet, sunglasses and more. Registration is $30 and can be found at www.cedarburgfestivals.org under Competitions.

Purchase some of fall’s bounty at the Farmer’s Market located on Columbia Avenue. Locally produced foodstuffs such as honey, syrup, cheese, sausage, and jellies are available in each Marketplace located at Turner Street, Mill Street, and Cleveland Street. Also, the three Marketplaces offer unique handbags, hats, skin care products, one-of-a-kind gifts, and so much more.

Festival fans can kick back and listen to Live Music all over town, including Top Forty, Folk and Rock & Roll bands. The Gruber Law Office Main Stage at the food court is featuring local seasoned musicians playing cover music on both Saturday and Sunday. The Main Stage will remain open until 8:30 pm on Saturday night. New this year is the “Containers UP” Portable Bar sponsored by The Fermentorium, a shipping container converted to a mobile party bar, which will be set up at the back of the Festival Food Court, serving Fermentorium beer to festgoers enjoying entertainment at the Gruber Law Office Main Stage.

For a quick shuttle around town, hop aboard a tractor-drawn hayride wagon provided by Country Aire Rides and sponsored by Habush, Habush, and Rottier, S.C.

Treasures are just waiting to be discovered at “Art on the Avenue,” with more than 250 juried artist booths presented by the Cedarburg Garden Club, Cedarburg Cultural Center, Cedarburg Art Museum, and Ozaukee Art Center along Washington Avenue. Drop in at both the Cedarburg Cultural Center for the Cedarburg Artists’ Guild’s annual juried Fall Show and the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts for special exhibits. Take a free haywagon shuttle to their location.

On Saturday from 11 am - 4 pm, join us for the fifth annual Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off presented by Port Washington State Bank in their parking lot at Mill Street and Washington Avenue. Pumpkins weighing in at well over 1,500 pounds are the highlight of this event, but there are plenty of other “giants” to see such as watermelons, tomatoes, gourds, and much more. Don’t miss it!

The annual Giant Pumpkin Charity Regatta will take place on Sunday at the north end of the Festival. Previous regattas are YouTube favorites featuring gigantic, decorated, hollowed-out, floatable pumpkins, piloted by intrepid paddlers’ attempting to race across Cedar Creek to win cash for their favorite charity.

The festival’s Ashley’s Candyland for Kids will feature a variety of activities and entertainment geared for children, including Popcorn the Clown, a bouncer, coloring tables, Crazy Aaron’s Putty project, and Paint-A-Pumpkin sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Pumpkin Carver extraordinaire, Steve Dahlke, will be turning large pumpkins into funny faces at the City Hall Lawn on Saturday from noon to 4 pm.

The Cedar Creek Settlement will feature a Courtyard Grill with specialty beers and grilled foods. Live music performing daily. At Cedar Creek Winery, wine will be available by the glass or by the bottle for take-home. The Winery’s hilarious Grape Stomp, a daily crowd-pleaser with both a Kid’s Stomp and an Adult’s Stomp competition, will appear at the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement.

For specific times and a complete list of Wine & Harvest Festival events, please visit: www.cedarburgfestivals.org. A schedule and map will also be available at the two information booths located on Washington Avenue at Bridge Road and Mill Street as well as at most retailers throughout town. Our NEW Official Festival Merchandise booth will be located at Columbia and Washington Avenue, right in the middle of the festival. Don’t leave without a souvenir!

For more information visit: www.CedarburgFestivals.org or call 888-894-4001.