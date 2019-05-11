18 independent artists and makers from the Milwaukee area will host the 4th Annual Tosa Pop-Up Shop on May 11, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Big Head Brewery in Wauwatosa.

Pick up handmade treats, gifts and décor, such as distinctive matchbook art, beautifully handbuilt pottery, luxurious organic soaps and body care, one-of-a-kind jewelry, fun super-strong magnets, delicious small-batch cookies, beautifully painted ceramics, unique scented candles, acrylic paintings, glass art, handmade plush toys, original word art prints, garden art, custom crafted pipe lamps, beer logo clothing, and carved bricks.

Plus, grab a beer from the on-site brewery and get delicious south american food from Pedro's food card while you shop.

Bring your Mom! Remember that Mother’s Day is coming up on May 12.

Featured local artisans:

- Sacred Identity: Organic soaps and body care, one-of-a-kind jewelry, hand-sewn gifts

- SnapHappy Creative: Unique upcycled art and handbuilt pottery.

- MissMatchWI: Distinctive matchbook art. True vintage and vintage reproductions.

- Lucky Cookie: Cookies, granola and hand illustrated cards.

- MagNutty: Mighty Mini Magnets: Fun and super-strong magnets for organizing important things on your fridge, locker or workspace.

- Lit MKE: Handmade soywax scented candles made by repurposing liquor, wine, and beer bottles & cans.

- Art by Kelli: Paintings, art cards and jewelry.

- Plushzilla: Local handmade plush stuffed animals and toys.

- Ei8hteen20 Lamp Co.: Handcrafted, odd little lamp creations from industrial pipe, fabric, metals and wire to create a uniquely warm and inviting space for your home or office.

- Inspired Scribe: Word art prints on luxe paper and wood. Gift items (key chains, magnets, mugs, greeting cards, pillows), t-shirts and flour sack towels.

- Shimmering Glass: Fused glass art, dishes, windchimes, jewelry, suncatchers and flower sculptures.

- J.R. Busch Images: Original photography transferred on wood.

- The Vintage Glass Garden: Garden art using china, glass, silver plate and beading to create wind chimes, bird feeders and solar lights for outdoor use. Hand crafted solar lites, wind chimes, flower stakes and bird feeders.

- Renee Bebeau: Henna temporary tattoos

- Cream City Caramels & Confections: handcrafted caramels, caramel sauce, caramel & cheddar popcorn, caramel cookie bars, and beer caramels.

- Todd Allen: Clothing with embroidered vintage beer logos and custom built cornhole games

- Dan Atkinson Works: Repurposed bricks made into conceptual functional art. Each brick is hand selected, cleaned, and repurposed to complement its shape, color, size, aggregate, weathering, markings, cracks, bumps, and humps. Plus, printmaking.

- Mischief Makers: Metal work, rings, pendants and earrings

And food by:

- Pedro's South American Food: Food cart serving traditional and fusion South American food from scratch, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.