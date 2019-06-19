5 Ways to Grow Your Profit 61%

Ready to Grow Your Business to the Next Level?

If you are a business owner who is ready to learn a few strategies to grow yourself, your team, & your business – this is the perfect event for you to attend. We guarantee you will walk away with at least three great ideas to immediately improve your business!

This workshop will show you how to:

- Leverage your time to maximize efficiency and take profits to the next level

- Build a great team & motivate them

- Create systems that will be the foundation for continuous improvement

- Get the quality of life that you started your business for in the first place

INVESTMENT:

Complimentary Workshop – Registration is Required – Light Appetizers Provided. Please visit www.sbcmke.com/events/ to find out more!