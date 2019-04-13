50's dance

to Google Calendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00

The Hideaway Pub & Eatery 9643 S. 76th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132

50's Dance Music by Looking Back, The Mixxx, and Rosetti & Wigley Music starts at 7pm. 50's attire suggested but not required. $15pp cash & a nonperishable food item. Held by the Bay View- Cudahy-St. Francis Kiwanis to supply Easter meals. Call 414-315-1277 for questions or reserve a table for 8 or more.

Info

The Hideaway Pub & Eatery 9643 S. 76th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events
414-315-1277
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - 50's dance - 2019-04-13 18:00:00