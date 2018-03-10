52nd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Shops of Grand Avenue 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The 52nd Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin's St. Patrick's Day Parade features over 100 units including: pipe and drum groups, Irish dancers, Irish and Celtic groups, floats and more! The parade will step off at noon at 3rd and Wisconsin and finish at Water and Highland. You don't want to miss one of Milwaukee's oldest and grandest parades!

Info
The Shops of Grand Avenue 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Kids & Family, Misc. Events
