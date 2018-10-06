Nearly 40 years ago, a group of artists started an event featuring many artists and art galleries in Riverwest. ArtWalk has helped define our creative community ever since.

This year, the event expands to the entirety of 53212 as 53212: Studio + Gallery Walk.

October 6, 2018, 1-8 PM.

Visit dozens of locations across the 53212 neighborhoods and experience our vibrant, eclectic art scene. With Bronzeville, Riverworks and Riverwest locations represented the plethora of home studios, storefronts, warehouse studios and unique galleries shall not disappoint. The map of participating sites will soon be published (riverwestart.org and Facebook: Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts).

Then there’s the 53212 Afterparty!

Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts @ 8:00 PM

Music, food, drink, art, fun!!!

Location preview……. Over 20 locations total

ArtBar at 722 E Burleigh

Gluon Gallery at 2964 N. Holton St.
Jessica Laub, Thea Kovac and Sandra Cipollone at the Toy Factory 3707 N Richards Street

Boutique 801 at 801 E Center St.
Pop Up MKE Market featuring Papyrus and Charms, Fly Blooms, Jasmine of BeElegant and Distinctive Designs by Tomira 339 W North Avenue

Yours Truly at 833 E Center St
4 Wheels Studio at 824 E Locust

Burning Snow Center at 2578 N Weil
Woodland Pattern Book Center at 720 E Locust

Flux Design at 811 E Vienna
Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts at 926 E Center

*** maps will be available at these locations