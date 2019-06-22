54 Sun Salutations

In honor of the Summer Solstice, celebrate the power of meditative movement. Join INVIVO Yoga Instructors Cynthia Akey and Alecia Altstaetter in practicing a Half Mala.

This practice will leave you feeling empowered and invigorated.Our intention-focused practice includes 27 half sun salutations, 27 full sun salutations, savasana, and guided meditation.

Please don’t let the number of sun salutations scare you. Come with an open mind and an open heart. Practice at your own comfort level. Modifications will be offered along with periodic rest.

Join us for refreshing beverages and snacks afterward.

Early Bird until 6/21: $20 Members / $25 Non-Member

Day of Event: $25 Member / $30 Non-Member

SPACE IS LIMITED. REGISTER EARLY!