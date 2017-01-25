55th Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show

Event time: 12pm-8pm Thur, 10am-8pm Fri, 10am-8pm Sat, 10am-5pm Sun

The 55th annual Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show will be held Thurs., Feb. 16 – Sun., Feb. 19, 2017, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.

With a theme of “Remodeling Done Right,

Price: Admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets for seniors 60 and older are $8, while children 17 and younger and active and retired military personnel with military identification are admitted at no charge.