5th Annual Derby Day Party at Monarch Lounge

Pick your bourbon, your bonnet, your horse, and grab a front row seat for the viewing of the

most exciting two minutes in sports – the 145th Kentucky Derby. For the fifth year, the Hilton

Milwaukee City Center’s popular lobby lounge, Monarch Lounge will host a Derby watch party

Saturday, May 4 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Milwaukee’s only Derby party to feature real horses, a jockey and the beloved canine concierge, Millie at the Hilton in costume for photo opportunities, the Monarch Lounge will also feature:

• Derby-inspired bites, such as cucumber tea sandwiches, pimento cheese dip with crackers and vegetables, hot chicken sliders and bourbon meatballs

• Raffle prizes and a chance to win $100 in gift certificates to Miller Time Pub & Grill, the Milwaukee ChopHouse and WELL Spa + Salon at The Pfister. All raffle proceeds will go to the United Performing Arts Fund

• The Best Dressed Couple and Best Hat will win an overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center

• Featured Woodford Reserve cocktails, including Woodford Sweet Tea ($7) and Woodford Julep ($7)

While participating in the Derby festivities, guests will enjoy live music from local jazz group, the Liv Held Quartet, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Monarch Lounge’s Derby party, visit http://www.hiltonmilwaukee.com. Or, you can check for more details via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/599552900560389/.