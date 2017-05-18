Event time: 9am-3pm

Lake Country Family Fun is so excited to announce the 5th annual Hartland Kids Day! This will be a festival of fun that will fill Nixon Park in Hartland with local businesses, bounce houses, a rock wall, demonstrations and more. At Hartland Kids Day there will be fun everywhere you turn and not a moment to be bored! Nixon Park will be hopping from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on July 26th, so come out and join us! The event is free to attend, and there will be food vendors, such as Kona Ice to keep your belly full while having a great time.

Price: free